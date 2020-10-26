hot car deaths

-
25 children have died after being left in a hot car so far this year. Two of those death occurred in Florida. The Florida Department of Children and...
Authorities say a Florida woman left a 3-year-old girl in a vehicle overnight, where she was overheated and drifted in and out of consciousness.A Seminole…
Governor Rick Scott is weighing in on last week’s death of a young boy left in a hot day care van for almost half a day, and possible changes to Florida...
A state lawmaker wants to make it illegal to leave young children unattended in a car for any length of time in Florida. The proposal, from Rep. Emily...
With outside temperatures soaring, the heat inside parked vehicles can go higher still. Florida is now ramping up its efforts to make sure little kids...
An 18-month-old girl has died after her mother inadvertently left her in the back seat of the car while she went inside to teach at a Panama City…
Authorities say a 16-month-old north Florida girl died when her father left her in the car after forgetting to drop her off at day care.It's the second…
The large digital thermometer attached to a car read 88 degrees when the St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue and the Suncoast Safe Kids Coalition started a…
Over the past year, authorities responded to 183 emergency calls for children who were locked in cars in Pinellas County. Now, St. Petersburg Fire and…
Around this time last year, five children in Florida had died after being forgotten in a vehicle. So far this year, there are no reports of such deaths in…