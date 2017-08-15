Gov. Scott Weighs In On Day Care Hot Van Death, Possible Legislative Changes

Credit Florida Channel/WKMG Governor Rick Scott speaking to reporters Monday in Lake Mary, following a Tax Reform announcement.

Governor Rick Scott is weighing in on last week’s death of a young boy left in a hot day care van for almost half a day, and possible changes to Florida law.

As a grandfather, Governor Scott says his heart goes out to the family of three-year-old Myles Hill.

“My oldest grandson is five and a half,” said Scott, speaking to reporters Monday. “I’ve got one a little less than two-years-old. And, you just can’t imagine this happening. Anytime this happens people ought to be held accountable. You should always step back and say, ‘okay, what can we do differently, if there’s something that we can do, something that DCF or legislation that we can do to hopefully prevent this?’”

Authorities say the day care van driver of Little Miracles Academy in Orlando did not do a headcount, and Hill died after staying in the hot van for about 12 hours. Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Mike Carroll has since temporarily closed down two of the academy’s day care facilities.

DCF is also looking into a number of proposed rule changes, which includes increasing the penalties for day care staffers who fail to inspect a vehicle for kids left behind.

