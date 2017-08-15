© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Gov. Scott Weighs In On Day Care Hot Van Death, Possible Legislative Changes

WFSU | By Sascha Cordner
Published August 15, 2017 at 1:36 PM EDT
Governor Rick Scott speaking to reporters Monday in Lake Mary, following a Tax Reform announcement.
Governor Rick Scott speaking to reporters Monday in Lake Mary, following a Tax Reform announcement.
Governor Rick Scott speaking to reporters Monday in Lake Mary, following a Tax Reform announcement.
Credit Florida Channel/WKMG
Governor Rick Scott speaking to reporters Monday in Lake Mary, following a Tax Reform announcement.

Governor Rick Scott is weighing in on last week’s death of a young boy left in a hot day care van for almost half a day, and possible changes to Florida law.

As a grandfather, Governor Scott says his heart goes out to the family of three-year-old Myles Hill.

“My oldest grandson is five and a half,” said Scott, speaking to reporters Monday. “I’ve got one a little less than two-years-old. And, you just can’t imagine this happening. Anytime this happens people ought to be held accountable. You should always step back and say, ‘okay, what can we do differently, if there’s something that we can do, something that DCF or legislation that we can do to hopefully prevent this?’”

Authorities say the day care van driver of Little Miracles Academy in Orlando did not do a headcount, and Hill died after staying in the hot van for about 12 hours. Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Mike Carroll has since temporarily closed down two of the academy’s day care facilities.

DCF is also looking into a number of proposed rule changes, which includes increasing the penalties for day care staffers who fail to inspect a vehicle for kids left behind.

For more news updates, follow Sascha Cordner on Twitter: @SaschaCordner .

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Health News FloridaLittle Miraclesday careGov. Rick Scotthot car deathsFlorida Department of Children and Families
Sascha Cordner
Phone: (850) 487-3086  x404
See stories by Sascha Cordner
Related Content