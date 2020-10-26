HIV infection

-
A new Florida law kicking in today makes getting an HIV test easier. Doctors no longer need written consent to give patients an HIV test in health care…
-
Florida insurance regulators will start reviewing health plans for discriminatory practices after three insurers were accused of charging higher prices…
-
Will Blair can describe his family in three words: southern, conservative, Baptist. “I’m kind of the black sheep,” he said.Blair was 17 and living in…
-
Saturday is National HIV Testing Day. In the lead up, groups across Florida are offering free tests for HIV and other sexually transmitted…
-
Thirty years ago, a HIV-positive diagnosis was a death sentence, and gay men and IV-drug users were most likely to get infected.Today, the demographics of…
-
Each year in Jacksonville, a nonprofit called JASMYN hosts a prom for LGBT youth.Kourtnee Armanii Davinnie was crowned this year’s prom queen. She’s…
-
If you're talking about older people and sex, you have to talk to Kate GeMeiner."I'm also known as Doctor Truth, the Condom Lady," the 85-year-old…
-
Everyone thinks HIV happens to someone else.It only infects men who are having sex with men, they say. Or HIV drug users.And while that still accounts for…
-
Miami-Dade County has the highest number of new HIV infections in the country according the most recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and...
-
A mother who doesn’t want her 3-year-old son circumcised is appealing a judge’s order allowing the procedure, WPEC-Ch. 12 reports.Dennis Nebus, the boy’s…