Aboraya Selected For Investigative Reporting Project

Abe Aboraya, a Health News Florida reporter based at WMFE in Orlando, has been selected as one of seven journalists in the country for a year-long investigative reporting project.

ProPublica, a national, independent non-profit news organization, is launching a program to help local news reporters dig deep into local issues that otherwise might not be covered. Aboraya and the other reporters will spend the next year working on stories touching on topics ranging from mental health, workplace safety, conflicts of interest and criminal justice, according to Charles Ornstein, the senior editor in charge of the ProPublica Local Reporting Network.

Aboraya has been a part of the Health News Florida team since 2014. He's been part of award-winning projects addressing HIV in Florida and the effect of state budget cuts to prenatal care for poor women. He's also been one of the few reporters that's continued to cover the impact of the Pulse Nightclub shootings on health care workers and first responders since the shootings happened in 2016.