When Phillip Furman received his masters degree in microbiology from the University of South Florida in 1972, he didn't realize he was starting on a...
The Florida Department of Health will begin offering a drug next year to help prevent the spread of HIV.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2012…
In most states, consumers with HIV or AIDS who buy silver-level plans on the insurance marketplaces find limited coverage of common drug regimens they may…
Florida insurance regulators will start reviewing health plans for discriminatory practices after three insurers were accused of charging higher prices…
Insurance companies, perhaps more than previously thought, may be charging the sickest patients extra for drugs under the federal health law, in an effort…
Preferred Medical Plan, the last of four insurers in Florida criticized by AIDS advocacy groups for the high cost of their HIV drugs, voluntarily agreed…
A federal report found that 24 percent of people with questionable Medicare billing for HIV drugs live in Miami, according to the South Florida Business…