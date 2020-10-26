-
Hillsborough County Commissioners have agreed to a controversial potential solution for the spread of HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis C and opioid overdoses - a...
A new study suggests that many Florida men are still having unprotected sex despite telling their partners they're HIV positive.
New cases of the virus that causes AIDS are becoming less frequent throughout the United States. But not in Florida. Statewide, HIV infections have...
Gov. Rick Scott on Wednesday signed nine bills, including a high-profile measure requiring local law-enforcement agencies to submit "rape kits" to be…
Hoping to stem the spread of diseases such as HIV, a Senate committee Thursday approved a long-discussed proposal that would create a pilot…
Prudential Financial Inc., one of the nation’s largest life insurers, plans to announce this week that it will offer traditional individual policies to…
In most states, consumers with HIV or AIDS who buy silver-level plans on the insurance marketplaces find limited coverage of common drug regimens they may…
While the Affordable Care Act offers insurance for people living with HIV/AIDS, the plans could be too costly, the Miami Herald reports. Prices for 2015…
Two health organizations filed a complaint with federal health officials Thursday alleging some Florida insurance companies are violating the Affordable…
With Monday’s Florida Supreme Court ruling that will allow medical marijuana on the November general election ballot, questions abound about who could use…