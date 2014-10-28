ACA May Make HIV Meds Unaffordable

While the Affordable Care Act offers insurance for people living with HIV/AIDS, the plans could be too costly, the Miami Herald reports. Prices for 2015 plans won’t be announced until at least next week, but some Floridians won’t be surprised if they can’t afford it, the Herald reports.

Activists already are suing, saying that plans with unaffordable and unregulated drug prices could act as a form of discrimination, according to the Herald. Florida has the third-highest rate of HIV infection in the nation.