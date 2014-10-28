© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

ACA May Make HIV Meds Unaffordable

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published October 28, 2014 at 9:37 AM EDT

While the Affordable Care Act offers insurance for people living with HIV/AIDS, the plans could be too costly, the Miami Herald reports. Prices for 2015 plans won’t be announced until at least next week, but some Floridians won’t be surprised if they can’t afford it, the Herald reports.

Activists already are suing, saying that plans with unaffordable and unregulated drug prices could act as a form of discrimination, according to the Herald.  Florida has the third-highest rate of HIV infection in the nation.

Tags

Affordable Care ActUnderstanding ObamacareHIV/AIDSAffordable Care Act
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff
Related Content