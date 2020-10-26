-
The first gene therapy for hemophilia could be approved by the FDA within six months, according to the drugmaker, raising hopes among families. But the drug's price could be $3 million per patient.
-
Lauren Killgore first learned about her health insurance company’s new policy at the beginning of 2017, when her husband, a 26-year-old hemophiliac, had…
-
The market is flooded with 28 different medications for just 20,000 patients with the hereditary bleeding disorder. Yet intense competition hasn't worked to bring costs down.
-
Hemophiliac patients participating in the Medicaid program could have more options for treatment in Florida this year. The Florida Agency for Health Care…