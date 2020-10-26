-
By Daylina Miller A new report says Florida could save nearly $200 million in fiscal year 2022-23 by expanding the Medicaid program.
-
Health insurance premiums and deductibles for employer-sponsored plans are costing workers more this year, according to a report from Kaiser Family…
-
Despite an earlier assertion from a top Medicaid official that the state could be giving a “freebie,” lawmakers have agreed to fund Florida KidCare…
-
The Congressional Budget Office estimates that ending what's known as cost-sharing reduction payments to insurers will raise the deficit $194 billion over 10 years.
-
Health insurance rates in Florida are going to jump next year by an average of 19 percent.These are the rates for health insurance plans individuals can…
-
During this fall’s open enrollment period, workers who get health insurance through their employers may not see huge premium increases or significant…
-
Florida Healthy Kids Corporation is blaming President Obama's health care law after notifying parents that health insurance premiums will increase for…
-
The Republican-controlled Florida House voted along party lines on Friday to retain — for now — the rates that Gov. Rick Scott and thousands of state…
-
A surge in health insurer competition appears to be helping restrain premium increases in hundreds of counties next year, with prices dropping in many…
-
Low-income consumers struggling to pay their premiums may soon be able to get help from their local hospital or United Way.Some hospitals in Florida, New…