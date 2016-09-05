Individual Health Insurance Premiums To Rise 19% Next Year

Health insurance rates in Florida are going to jump next year by an average of 19 percent.

These are the rates for health insurance plans individuals can buy in Florida. The rates were released by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. People buying health insurance on the Obamacare exchange could be eligible for premium tax credits to make them cheaper.

Jonathan Gold, press secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said tax credits increase with the costs of the plan, so for most consumers, they won't be paying that increase.

“Among Marketplace consumers, most will be able to select a plan for less than $75 per month," Gold said in a statement. "Headline rate changes do not reflect what these consumers actually pay because tax credits reduce the cost of coverage below the sticker price and shopping helps consumers find the best deal."

Premiums range from $399 per month to more than $600. With tax credits, though, that could drop to as little as $150 dollars a month for an individual making $27,000 per year. A family of four making $53,000 per year in Orange County would pay about $400 per month, with subsidies.

Humana had the biggest jump at 37 percent, sending premiums from $340 per month to $465. Health First Commercial Plans had the smallest jump at 12 percent.

The Affordable Care Act requires most individuals to have health insurance or face a penalty, up to $2,000 per year in 2017.

Check here http://s3.amazonaws.com/wmfeimages/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/02162451/Individual-PPACA-Market-Monthly-Premiums-for-Plan-Year-2017.pdf to download the state totals, check here http://s3.amazonaws.com/wmfeimages/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/02162544/Family-of-Four-Scenario.pdf for a breakdown for an individual making $27,000 per year, and check here http://s3.amazonaws.com/wmfeimages/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/02162544/Family-of-Four-Scenario.pdf for a family of four making $53,000 per year.

