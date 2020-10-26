health clinic

-
A new adult-care clinic in Newtown opened this month. A community-wide partnership aims to make the clinic a ‘one-stop-shop’ for a variety of needs for...
-
It’s a Wednesday morning and the waiting room is already starting to fill up at the North Miami Beach Senior High School clinic. “Go ahead and have a seat.
-
A compatible medical-legal partnership may sound like an oxymoron. But in hospitals and clinics across the country, doctors are welcoming lawyers into their practices. They say a lawyer may be just the prescription for some patients with intractable legal needs.