HCA expects added expenses and lost revenue from hurricanes will top $250 million

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published October 26, 2024 at 12:48 PM EDT
HCA Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., was damaged by Hurricane Helene in September 2024. HCA says generators and a tanker ferry system to bring in fresh water allowed the hospital to care for patients. HHS eventually set up a field hospital in the parking lot to help care for the large number of addition patients.
Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response
HCA Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., was damaged by Hurricane Helene in September 2024. HCA says generators and a tanker ferry system to bring in fresh water allowed the hospital to care for patients. HHS eventually set up a field hospital in the parking lot to help care for the large number of addition patients.

The hospital system's report to the SEC estimates the cost of damage at facilities due to hurricanes Helene and Milton in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.

HCA Healthcare on Friday estimated that hurricanes Helene and Milton will cause $250 million to $350 million in additional expenses and lost revenue at its facilities in Florida and other states.

In a report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the hospital industry giant said that during the year’s third quarter, which ended Sept. 30, it incurred an estimated $50 million in additional expenses and lost revenue in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina because of Helene.

It said it expects additional expenses during the fourth quarter of $200 million to $300 million because of continued effects of Helene in North Carolina and because of Milton.

The report did not break down amounts by state.

Helene made landfall Sept. 26 in Florida’s Taylor County after causing damage in other coastal communities as it moved through the Gulf of Mexico. It crossed parts of North Florida into Georgia and North Carolina, where it caused extensive damage.

Milton made landfall Oct. 9 in Sarasota County and continued across Florida as a hurricane.

Friday’s report said the dollar amounts do not include potential insurance recoveries.
News Service of Florida
