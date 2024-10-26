HCA expects added expenses and lost revenue from hurricanes will top $250 million

HCA Healthcare on Friday estimated that hurricanes Helene and Milton will cause $250 million to $350 million in additional expenses and lost revenue at its facilities in Florida and other states.

In a report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the hospital industry giant said that during the year’s third quarter, which ended Sept. 30, it incurred an estimated $50 million in additional expenses and lost revenue in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina because of Helene.

It said it expects additional expenses during the fourth quarter of $200 million to $300 million because of continued effects of Helene in North Carolina and because of Milton.

The report did not break down amounts by state.

Helene made landfall Sept. 26 in Florida’s Taylor County after causing damage in other coastal communities as it moved through the Gulf of Mexico. It crossed parts of North Florida into Georgia and North Carolina, where it caused extensive damage.

Milton made landfall Oct. 9 in Sarasota County and continued across Florida as a hurricane.

Friday’s report said the dollar amounts do not include potential insurance recoveries.