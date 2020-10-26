gun safety

-
Sheltering in place isn't new for children who live in neighborhoods plagued by gun violence, and shootings haven't eased during the pandemic. St. Louis families improvise to keep kids safe.
-
With supporters pointing to attacks on churches and synagogues, a House panel Tuesday approved a measure that would allow people to carry concealed...
-
Florida adopted a red flag law last year after the shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Since then, courts there have approved about 2,500 risk protection orders.
-
A Panhandle Republican is again asking the Florida House to repeal gun-related provisions of a law passed in 2018 after a mass shooting that killed 17...
-
Following mass shootings in Ohio and Texas President Donald Trump is calling on states to adopt laws temporarily preventing someone from accessing a gun...
-
A House panel Tuesday advanced two gun bills, backed by the National Rifle Association, that are reopening a debate about whether people with…
-
When Annabel Claprood walks into a room, the first thing she does is look for a place to hide. The 17-year-old has practiced moving quickly from the...
-
Family members of victims from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre and shooting survivor David Hogg launched on Monday an effort to get a...
-
In the year since the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school, more and more states have passed laws making it easier to take guns away from...
-
Authorities say 39 white supremacist gang members have been arrested in a gun and drug-trafficking operation.