Cara Anthony - KFF Health News
A swim team combats the public health threat of drowning — especially among Black children and adults — by promoting water safety not just for its athletes but also their parents.
Just outside St. Louis, a cemetery for children sits on a hill. A wooden, weather-worn sign welcomes mourners to "Baby Land." The gravediggers who made the special spot work quietly in the shadows.
Determined to improve the way doctors connect with their patients, a new wave of innovators are using technology to match people of color with culturally competent professionals.
The sponsor of 4-H clubs nationally is tapping its respected roots in rural communities to promote COVID-19 vaccines. But it won't be easy, locals say. Start with trusted local voices — and listen.
The bill, introduced by U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas, could save some parents from unexpected (and sometimes massive) medical bills.
An insurance regulation known as "the birthday rule" is tripping up couples who are putting their newborn children on the wrong policy and risk losing thousands of dollars.
Advocates for expansion say it would create jobs, protect hospitals from budget cuts, bring billions of federal taxpayer dollars back to the state, and bring health coverage to 230,000 more people.
Sheltering in place isn't new for children who live in neighborhoods plagued by gun violence, even during the pandemic. St. Louis families have learned to improvise to keep kids safe.
There can be emotional and financial strength in a close, multigenerational family, those who live with kids and grandparents say. Now they're finding ways to keep members safe and sane in a pandemic.
After a test to rule out cancer, Brianna Snitchler faced a facility fee for use of the hospital's radiology room. She wasn't told in advance about the charge, which strained her tight budget.