Parkland father Fred Guttenberg was removed from President Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday after the president proclaimed that he would...
Over the objections of the National Rifle Association, a Senate panel Monday unanimously signed off on a far-reaching measure that would close the…
Pushing back against arguments raised by Attorney General Ashley Moody and the National Rifle Association, gun-control supporters contend the Florida…
Gun safety advocates say more needs to be done to prevent mass shootings. But some say those proposals could be hard to enforce.
In a state with a painful history of gun violence, Florida lawmakers swiftly condemned shootings that claimed 31 lives earlier this summer in Texas and...
The state could see a $30 million drop in sales tax revenue if an amendment banning assault weapons in Florida is passed.
Florida adopted a red flag law last year after the shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Since then, courts there have approved about 2,500 risk protection orders.
Congress has told the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention not to "advocate or promote gun control." That directive complicates the public health agency's efforts to prevent suicide.
President Trump wants to expand laws that allow courts to intervene when someone shows signs of pending violence, and lawmakers are getting behind the idea. But are these laws effective?
In his response Monday to mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, President Donald Trump called for an expansion of state laws that…