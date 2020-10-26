-
Tourism, fishing and public health are being threatened by contaminants discoloring stretches of beaches at the southern end of the Florida…
Florida’s offshore drilling concerns have made headlines recently. And now, nearly 80 years into the industry’s existence in Florida, state government...
Florida's winter shrimp harvest in the Gulf of Mexico saw "a couple of bad months," fishermen say, on top of reports of low numbers for the iconic stone...
Oil from the BP spill in the Gulf of Mexico near Louisiana has sickened fish as far south as Sanibel Island, according to a study by University of South…
NEW ORLEANS — Dolphins living in one of the areas worst hit by the Gulf of Mexico oil spill were in bad shape a year later, with lung problems consistent…
While the globs of oil that littered the Gulf of Mexico after the 2010 BP oil spill are no visible, divers who studied the effect of the crude oil on…
Chemical oceanographers from the University of South Florida are blaming the death of millions of amoeba-like creatures on the BP oil spill in the Gulf of…