-
Florida's experience with Hurricane Michael shows how difficult it is to accurately forecast a hurricane's intensity. Forecasters say more accurate forecasts are coming soon.
-
It's been a long time since Florida's Gulf Coast has seen a red tide outbreak this severe.
-
BP settlement money is headed to new water and sewer lines for an industrial park, technical-education programs in two counties and expansion of the Port…
-
Members of Florida’s congressional delegation from both sides of the political aisle denounced a White House proposal Friday that they say would weaken…
-
Researchers in Florida received funding from the federal government to restore seagrasses in the Gulf of Mexico. The goal is to protect about 30 acres...
-
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that would open up areas off the West Coast and the Northeast Unites States to oil drilling. The...
-
While the globs of oil that littered the Gulf of Mexico after the 2010 BP oil spill are no visible, divers who studied the effect of the crude oil on…