Black and Hispanic people often don't volunteer for studies of Alzheimer's disease, despite their risks for developing it. Researchers are working to make studies more inclusive, but it's not easy.
Medical and genetic data from more than a million Americans are now in scientific databases. Some programs hoard the data, while others share widely with scientists, hoping to speed medical discovery.
Scientists around the world are working to correct a problem with genetic health information — too much of it is currently based on samples of Europeans.
Wanted: A million people willing to share their DNA and 10 years of health habits, big and small, for science.On Sunday, the U.S. government will open…
With sponsor Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, saying the proposal is about “freedom and privacy,” a Senate committee Tuesday approved a bill that would bar…
Scientists have unlocked the secret to why so many supermarket tomatoes are tasteless. The findings mean there’s hope for delicious, marketable and...
Holding out the promise of major medical breakthroughs, President Barack Obama on Friday called on Congress to approve spending in medical research that…
The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning letter to the company 23andMe. It wants the company to stop selling its $99 saliva test to detect a person's genetic predisposition to various diseases.