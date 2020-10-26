food pantries

-
Feeding Tampa Bay has more than doubled the number of meals it is providing.
Food insecurity is a problem for many in the Tampa Bay area all year long. While many see Thanksgiving and the holidays as a time to help others,...
Similar to "little free library" boxes that are filled with free books, these "blessing boxes" are stocked with food and toiletries for people in need to take — anonymously and whenever they want.
More than 1 million low-income residents in 21 states could soon lose their government food stamps if they fail to meet work requirements that began…