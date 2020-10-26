Florida Senator Marco Rubio

-
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said Monday that Congress is close to figuring out a relief package aimed at small businesses, while he pointed to “negative news”…
A bill filed by Sen. Marco Rubio would change the way safety net hospitals are reimbursed for serving uninsured and Medicaid patients.
Florida’s senators split their vote Tuesday to open debate on the Republican replacement of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.Republican Senator Marco…
Sen. Marco Rubio said he has not held an open forum with constituents because the room would be packed by "liberal activists" and wouldn't be…
Dozens of people gathered at Senator Marco Rubio’s office in downtown Orlando for what was expected to be a 49-hour sit-in.Police arrested 10 of the…
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio says he’s the only Republican running for president who’s actually notched a win against President Barack Obama’s health care…
Republican presidential hopeful Marco Rubio says the U.S. doesn't need a federal Education Department, arguing that its recommendations to state and local…