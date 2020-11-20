News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Key West Approves A Strict Mask Law, And It Will Affect Everyone Out In Public
Wear the mask when in public. Period.
Key West city commissioners said that’s the new law on the island as they, once again, made a local mask ordinance tougher at a special meeting on Thursday morning. The vote was 7-0.
The retooled law says everyone over age 6 must wear face coverings in public — whether or not they can social distance — and they must carry a mask with them when outside their homes.
Read more at FL Keys News.
