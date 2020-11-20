Key West Approves A Strict Mask Law, And It Will Affect Everyone Out In Public

Wear the mask when in public. Period.

Key West city commissioners said that’s the new law on the island as they, once again, made a local mask ordinance tougher at a special meeting on Thursday morning. The vote was 7-0.

The retooled law says everyone over age 6 must wear face coverings in public — whether or not they can social distance — and they must carry a mask with them when outside their homes.

