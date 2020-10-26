-
With supporters saying the bill will save lives, the Florida House has unanimously passed a measure that seeks to prevent heat strokes among high-school…
With the bill sponsor saying heat-stroke deaths are “100 percent preventable,” a House panel Thursday unanimously approved a measure aimed at helping…
Two years ago the Florida High School Athletic Association, or FHSAA, passed a wildly unpopular mandate, requiring girls lacrosse players to wear head...
Doctors and parents often miss the signs of female athlete triad syndrome — low energy, low bone density and irregular menstruation in an otherwise healthy-looking girl or teen.
There's growing concern about the risks of concussions in young athletes. For years, high school coaches have had to take courses on the dangers of...
There used to be a time when athletes would get knocked in the head, fall to the ground, struggle to get back on their feet and wobble around before...
High school athletes will face more specific performance-enhancing drug bans, under rules approved Tuesday by the Florida High School Athletic…