Alachua and Broward school officials say the state has docked funds equal to federal aid

The state has withheld funding from the Alachua and Broward school districts over their coronavirus mask mandates, flouting threats from White House officials who warned that such penalties would violate federal law.

School officials in Alachua and Broward counties on Wednesday said the state Department of Education docked school board salaries and overall funding in amounts equal to federal aid packages meant to blunt the state’s sanctions on mask requirements.

The penalties are the latest development in an ongoing feud between the White House and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration over coronavirus regulations. DeSantis is one of several GOP governors who have moved to ban mask mandates.

Ian Rosenblum, deputy assistant secretary for policy and programs for the U.S. Department of Education, sent a letter Monday to state Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to try to stave off an attempt to prevent federal grant funds from making up state money lost by the school boards.

The U.S. Department of Education on Sept. 23 awarded $150,000 to Alachua County to cover the salaries of four school board members and days later provided $420,000 to backfill salaries for eight Broward County board members.

The federal funding was awarded through a grant program titled Project SAFE, or Supporting America’s Families and Educators.

During an Oct. 7 meeting of the State Board of Education, Corcoran characterized the grants as an attempt by the federal government to “buy off school districts” and to “neutralize and abolish” the state board’s enforcement authority.

Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.