State eyes increasing number of private schools eligible for LINE nursing funds

The state Department of Education will develop a rule to carry out part of a legislative package known as “Live Healthy” that includes trying to expand the health care workforce.

The department on Wednesday posted a notice of a rulemaking workshop on April 24.

In part, the potential rule would deal with broadening the number of private colleges and universities eligible to receive money through the state’s Linking Industry to Nursing Education, or LINE, Fund, which was created in 2022 to help combat a nursing shortage.

The potential rule would aim to make schools licensed by the state’s Commission for Independent Education eligible to receive the money.

The Live Healthy bills (SB 7016) were a priority of Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, and were signed last month by Gov. Ron DeSantis.