FDLE cites fentanyl seizures as the state's drug deaths declined in 2023

Drug deaths in Florida declined 7 percent last year, with the state leading the nation in seizures of fentanyl.

According to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement report, total drug-related deaths, opioid-caused deaths and deaths caused by fentanyl were all down in the first half of 2023.

The current numbers are the greatest decrease since 2016, with fentanyl and opioid-related deaths both down 10 percent.

Attorney General Ashley Moody attributes the decrease to increased law enforcement efforts in the state as well as getting more help to those affected by addiction.

“While that gives us reason to be optimistic, we are still seeing thousands of Floridians dying in a short amount of time to overdose., she says.

The state participated in more than 2,000 fentanyl seizure operations last year.

Additionally, Moody is reminding Floridians that naloxone, a medication that counteracts fentanyl, is available over the counter at pharmacies in the state.

She says those who may have loved ones struggling with addiction should make sure to have the medication on hand.