-
The FBI’s most recent data, for 2018, shows the number of hate crimes logged by the FBI in Florida holding fairly steady – 141 total hate crimes, down...
-
The FBI plans to hire more staff and implement technology upgrades to its public tipline after mishandling two warnings that confessed Parkland killer...
-
The former school cop who hid rather than confronting the gunman during the Feb. 14 shooting at a Parkland high school isn't the only one who's been...
-
Dylann Roof was able to buy a gun two months before the Charleston church massacre because of a background check error. A new plan by the FBI aims to fix what critics call the "Charleston Loophole."
-
FBI leaders and local law enforcement officials are studying shootings in schools to piece together trends and come up with ways to prevent future…
-
Governor Rick Scott is calling on the FBI Director to resign after the agency didn’t take action on information received about the 19-year-old who...
-
The caller specifically mentioned the potential for Nikolas Cruz to carry out a school shooting, but the FBI never investigated. President Trump didn't comment about it on a trip to Florida Friday.
-
Airport shooting highlights nexus between mentally ill, copsJust weeks before a gunman opened fire at Fort Lauderdale's airport, authorities said he…
-
A widening scandal focusing on the treatment of Florida prison inmates includes new allegations that Gov. Rick Scott's own top watchdog was warned about…
-
The last of about 40 defendants linked to a sprawling Medicare scam have been convicted in federal court, the Miami Herald reports.A jury took just a few…