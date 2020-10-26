-
Prime Healthcare Services, one of the nation's largest hospital systems, agreed Friday to pay $65 million to settle allegations of Medicare overbilling in…
-
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy provider Healogics Inc. agreed to pay up to $22.51 million to settle allegations that it violated the federal False Claims Act...
-
Gov. Rick Scott on Friday suspended two board members, including the chairman, of the North Broward Hospital District because of concerns about…
-
As a nationwide investigation of hundreds of hospitals by the U.S. Department of Justice wraps up, two more South Florida hospitals are among those…
-
A Fort Myers-based integrated cancer care services provider accused of billing for tests that were not needed will pay nearly $20 million to the federal…
-
In recent months, hospital systems in Florida have paid out hundreds of millions of dollars to settle allegations of illegally compensating physicians.…
-
The Justice Department said Friday that it had reached settlements totaling more than $250 million with hundreds of hospitals where doctors implanted…
-
A Jacksonville fertility clinic and its owner will pay almost $100,000 for overbilling the TRICARE system, the health care program for active duty service…
-
Federal authorities haven’t publicly accused taxpayer supported Broward Health of submitting bogus claims to Medicare and Medicaid, but the health system…
-
University of Florida Health -- the parent organization for a cluster of hospitals formerly called Shands Healthcare -- has agreed to pay $26 million to…