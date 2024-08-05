Escambia County pays $3.5 million to federal government in health settlement

Escambia County has paid $3.5 million to the federal government in a settlement over billing for emergency-medical services, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida said Thursday.

The settlement stemmed from allegations that Escambia County violated a law known as the False Claims Act by falsely billing federal health care programs.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release that the allegations involved Escambia County using ambulance and emergency medical technicians who did not have required certifications.

“This settlement with Escambia County demonstrates our commitment to protect federal health care funds and to hold providers accountable for fraudulent billing especially when it impacts the safety and well-being of our citizens,” U.S. Attorney Jason Coody said in a prepared statement.

The news release said the settlement was “not an admission of any liability” by Escambia County.

