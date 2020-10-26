-
The giant health insurer says Express Scripts, a manager of drug benefits, should be passing along more of the savings it negotiates with drugmakers.
-
Health insurers are trying to spark a price war by refusing to pay for some brand-name medications unless they get a big discount. This forces some people to change their prescriptions.
-
The nation’s biggest pharmacy benefits manager has decided to cover two new drugs that lower artery-clogging cholesterol but raise concern over prices…
-
Pharmacy-benefit managers for the state-employee health insurance program are challenging an attempt to require them to repay $39.2 million to the Florida…
-
Cost increases for both old and new diabetes drugs are forcing many patients to scramble to pay for them.
-
The nation’s largest pharmacy benefit manager plans to cut 390 jobs at its Tampa location - including 150 pharmacists, the Tampa Bay Times reports.A 10…