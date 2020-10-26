employer health insurance

-
Health insurance premiums and deductibles for employer-sponsored plans are costing workers more this year, according to a report from Kaiser Family…
More Floridians get their health insurance through their jobs than from any other source—about 42 percent of us, according to the Kaiser Family…
This year is six weeks shorter than last year. Not on the calendar, or course, but there are six fewer weeks this year for people getting their health...
With a new regulation, the administration will allow any company or nonprofit group to refuse to cover contraception by claiming a religious or moral exemption to the federal health law.
Three years ago, only about a quarter of the nation's large employers were "very confident" they would offer health insurance to their workers in 10 years. That number has now risen to 65 percent.
Javier Vivo helps carry passengers’ bags and pushes wheelchairs at Miami International airport’s J Terminal, welcoming international travelers to the...
Insurance policies that pay a lump sum if workers get cancer or another serious illness are being offered in growing numbers by employers. Companies say…
Americans who buy health insurance through their employer are paying more for their monthly premiums, a new study shows.The 17th annual Employer Health…
Holly Dawson believes her job is a calling.She is one of about 2 million home care workers in the country. The jobs come with long hours and low pay.Each…
Fall is enrollment season for many people who get insurance through their workplace. Premium increases for 2015 plans are expected to be modest on…