Hotel magnate Harris Rosen says he has saved about $240 million over the past 24 years on employee health insurance by offering employees at his seven…
More than half of Florida’s 115,000 fast-food workers receive some form of public assistance because their incomes are so low and they have few benefits,…
Will part-time work become the norm of our economy? It could happen, as employers try to avoid the Affordable Care Act mandate to provide coverage for…
Restaurants face particular challenges adapting to the new health care laws. The CFO of one restaurant chain says it's not as simple as just cutting employee pay or raising prices to bring in the extra money needed.
Starting in January, businesses with 50 or more full-time employees will be required to provide health insurance or pay a penalty. Some companies say they're already considering shifting those employees to part-time status. But some experts say it's not clear the shift is attributable to the health care law.
Penny-pinching CEOs are relocating businesses to places with fitter workers and lower health costs. Colorado, where adult obesity rates are low, is playing up its health advantage as it tries to lure companies to move.