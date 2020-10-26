-
As the votes continue to be counted in the tight battle between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the federal role in health care is at stake.
-
Disability advocates want poll workers to ask everyone if they wish to use an accessible voting machine. The idea is to decrease stigma around disabilities and make the voting process more inclusive. Traditionally, if a person needed an accessible machine, they would have to ask for it.
-
A deal finalized over the weekend will allow blind voters to fill out ballots secretly at home, putting an end to a broader legal tangle over Florida’s…
-
During Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential primary debate — the first in a two-night event viewed as the de facto launch of the primary season —…
-
Charlie Crist has been hitting current Gov. Rick Scott hard on his inability to expand Medicaid throughout the election season. During Tuesday's debate,…
-
In their final debate before the upcoming election for governor, challenger Charlie Crist focused in on Gov. Rick Scott’s refusal to back Medicaid…
-
Politicians and pundits continued to pontificate on Tuesday’s multimillion-dollar District 13 Congressional race, won by Republican David Jolly. The…