Regeneron — the pharmaceutical company developing COVID-19 treatments — has received FDA approval for the first drug aimed at another infectious disease that's been in the headlines.
Zoonotic pathogens, which include not only COVID-19 but HIV/AIDS and Ebola, have increasingly emerged because of stresses humans have placed on animal habitats, according to a United Nations report.
Scientists say accelerating deforestation and development may increase the risk of pandemic diseases. The current economic crisis may also make that trend worse if more people cut down trees for fuel.
Gregg Gonsalves dropped out of college, drifted around, became a health-care activist and epidemiology professor — and is now the recipient of a 'genius grant.'
Congo's health minister says a nurse has died from Ebola in Bikoro, the rural northwestern town where the outbreak began, as the country begins a…
Congo's Ebola outbreak has spread to a city, the capital of the northwestern Equateur province, a worrying shift as the risk of infection is more easily…
The problem is, it's hard to prove. Journals deny it. But some academics say they've experienced it firsthand.
In Uganda, the answer used to be ... not fast enough. And every hour is critical. A pilot program set up by CDC has turned things around — and holds lessons for the rest of the world.
Viruses can hit people in different ways, with symptoms ranging from minimal to severe. A doctor wanted to know if that was true for Ebola as well.
It was a call that public health officials were dreading, but for which they had prepared. An elderly man in Salt Lake City died after contracting the…