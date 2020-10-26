Drug Enforcement Administration

-
A survey of anesthesiologists found that 95 percent say it is impacting patient care. Surgeons, emergency medicine physicians, intensive care unit doctors are also impacted.
Suffering Americans seek medical marijuana as an alternative to opioids and other powerful pharmaceuticals. Though legal in 29 states, doctors say the lack of strong data make it hard to recommend.
The executive director of a Central Florida hospital is facing charges after authorities say he used doctors' prescription numbers to fraudulently obtain…
U.S. enforcement officials said they will not change how they treat marijuana under federal drug control laws, turning aside a bid from Democratic governors to loosen restrictions on the substance.
Susan Langston wiped away tears as she spoke of a 40-year-old woman who had struggled with cancer for a decade before a Fort Myers pharmacy refused to…
The owners of the Tampa Bay Wellness Centre and affiliated VIP Pharmacy are testifying against each other and other pill mill doctors to get their own…
Some doctors are complaining that crackdowns on prescription drug abuse in Florida make treating patients more difficult, according to the Tampa Bay…