drug deaths

The latest figures from Florida’s medical examiners show sharp increases in drug related deaths. Across all substances, 22 percent more Floridians lost...
A highly anticipated report from Florida's medical examiners shows dramatic increases in all types of drug-related deaths, including a 97 percent increase…
Dr. James Gill walked through the morgue in Farmington, Connecticut, recently, past the dock where the bodies come in, past the tissue donations area, and…
A street pill that looks like it came straight from the pharmacist is causing deaths in Orlando. State law enforcement officials discovered the so-called…
Accidental deaths from drug use is up 26 percent in Orange and Osceola counties, according to the medical examiner’s office.Heroin overtook cocaine as the…