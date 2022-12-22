© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Final US tally: There were nearly 107,000 overdose deaths in 2021

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida
Published December 22, 2022 at 8:49 AM EST
Former paramedic Kevin Hazzard says he received "zero training" before driving an ambulance for the first time.
iStockphoto

The CDC released the new numbers, saying the official number was 106,699. That’s nearly 16% higher than the nearly 92,000 overdose deaths in 2020. Earlier data suggested there were more than 107,000.

Nearly 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, according to final figures released Thursday.

The official number was 106,699, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. That's nearly 16% higher than the nearly 92,000 overdose deaths in 2020.

Earlier, provisional data suggested there were more than 107,000 overdose deaths last year. The numbers may have changed as some additional death records have come in, a CDC spokesman said. Also, provisional data includes all overdose deaths, while the final numbers are limited to U.S. residents, he noted.

The CDC on Thursday also released a final report for overall U.S. deaths in 2021. As previously reported, more than 3.4 million Americans died that year, or more than 80,000 than the year before. Accidental injuries — which include drug overdoses — was the fourth leading cause of death, after heart disease, cancer and COVID-19. Life expectancy fell to about 76 years, 5 months.

Tags
Health News Florida overdosesoverdose deathsCDCdrug deathsFentanylopioids
Health News Florida
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012.
See stories by Health News Florida
Related Content