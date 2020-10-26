-
Eilene Zimmerman didn't learn of her ex-husband's addiction to cocaine and opioids until after his death. "This had happened in front of us, and we hadn't recognized it," she says.
-
Many users now mix opioids with stimulants such as meth and cocaine. Researchers say efforts to get doctors to reduce opioid prescriptions may have driven some users to buy meth on the street instead.
-
Members of the Pinellas County Legislative Delegation met Friday in St. Petersburg to give a heads-up on what their priorities will be during the...
-
More than 50 Massachusetts schools are participating in a new program that brings counselors in to help children deal with the stress and trauma of living in families struggling with drug addiction.
-
President Donald Trump pledged on Wednesday to put an "extremely big dent" in the scourge of drug addiction in America as he signed legislation intended…
-
Drug enforcement officials say traffickers are bringing more cocaine into South Florida than at any time in the past decade.Officials with the Drug…
-
People often turn to public restrooms as a place to get high on opioids. It has led some establishments to close their facilities, while others are training employees to help people who overdose.
-
As the addiction recovery industry boomed in South Florida over the past decade, so did the number of recovery residences - also known as sober homes.
-
Voting patterns show that areas where Donald Trump did well were also places where opiate overdoses and deaths occurred. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Shannon Monnat who led the study.
-
The number of babies born physically dependent on drugs is on the rise in Florida and around the nation. The condition, called neonatal abstinence...