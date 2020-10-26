-
To study dogs' brain activity, scientists had to train canines to hold absolutely still for eight minutes without restraint. But how do you get a dog to freeze that long inside a clanging MRI scanner?
-
A dozen dogs have been diagnosed recently with an emerging bacterial disease that University of Florida veterinarians say could spread to humans.The 12…
-
Florida environmental groups are trying to persuade dog owners to pick up and dispose of waste, rather than leave it on the ground to wash into storm…
-
Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg says he’s never heard of someone running a scheme like this one. Police say Suzanne Kraus used the name of…