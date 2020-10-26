-
Amid concerns about poor air quality at two residence halls, the state last week moved 27 residents with developmental and intellectual disabilities into…
Florida State University came under scrutiny when a student began a Twitter thread calling out what she says is a lack of accessibility for disabled...
A disability-rights organization has filed a federal lawsuit against the Florida Department of Veterans' Affairs, contending the group was improperly…
A disability rights organization has filed suit against the Department of Children and Families, saying it holds adult patients in psychiatric hospitals…