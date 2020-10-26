-
The model, which gives patients direct access to their doctors and longer appointment times, is proving hard to scale up.
-
A Jacksonville state lawmaker is pushing to expand a program that helps patients without traditional health insurance directly pay healthcare providers....
-
The House on Wednesday backed expanding a law that encourages the use of “direct primary care” agreements between patients and doctors. House members…
-
Lawmakers last year passed a bill that allows doctors, chiropractors and nurses to enter into primary-care arrangements with patients. The concept was…
-
From opioid prescription limits to an agreement on the regulation of trauma centers, it was a busy year for health care issues in the Florida…
-
A bill that would allow physicians, chiropractors and group practices to sign “direct primary-care” agreements with patients without running amok of...
-
The Florida House is ready to take up two familiar healthcare reform measures Wednesday. Supporters say both bills will make care more accessible and...
-
A House health care panel on Tuesday approved a bill backing “direct primary care” contracts that would allow physicians to bill patients and collect…
-
After past efforts have gotten bogged down, the Florida Legislature may finally approve legislation that, according to Sen. Tom Lee, would provide…
-
After the issue stalled in the Senate at the end of this spring's legislative session, lawmakers could take up a proposal in 2018 that would clear the way…