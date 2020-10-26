-
A vast new analysis looked at 15 different food groups, like nuts, fish and red meat, ranking them based on how they influence health and the toll they take on the planet.
Scientists say toxic red tide is back in the waters off the Florida southwest coast after fading away earlier this year following a 15-month bloom.
In a blow to environmental groups, an appeals court Monday overturned a circuit judge’s ruling that said state lawmakers improperly diverted money that...
Carnival Corp. executives pledged anew Friday that steps are being taken to curb ocean pollution, which was the subject of a recent $20 million federal…
By Robin Sussingham, Stephanie Colombini, Steve Newborn and Cathy Carter. They’ve had to battle shark attacks, pollution, massive beach developments and...
If you went to the beach over the Memorial Day weekend, you may have seen sea turtle nesting areas cordoned off for protection. That's because South...
Last year, a judge ruled the Florida legislature ran afoul of a constitutional amendment directing a certain amount of money be set aside for...
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is making its way through its list of 57 of the state’s imperiled species, issuing voluntary...
A Florida conservation group is questioning a plan to develop thousands of acres in southwest Florida that is currently home to the Florida panther.
A national conservation fund that has been around for more than 50 years may not be around much longer. Environmental advocates from around the country ...