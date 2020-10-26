concealed weapons permits

-
A follow-up report on the handling of the state’s concealed-carry permitting process pointed to a lack of management oversight by the Department of…
Florida's newly elected agriculture commissioner is vowing to conduct a "deep dive" into the state's concealed weapons permit program once she is sworn...
The state’s concealed-weapons licensing program would be moved to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, under a measure proposed Thursday by Sen.…
Florida auditors are reviewing the operations of Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam's agency, including the office responsible for issuing permits for…
Fire arms purchases are growing. That’s according to a report from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Agriculture and Consumer Services...
While Florida Republicans push measures allowing concealed weapons on college campuses and open carry throughout the state, a Democratic senator wants...