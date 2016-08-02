© 2020 Health News Florida
Putnam: Concealed Weapons Applications Are ‘Off The Charts’

WFSU | By Regan McCarthy
Published August 2, 2016 at 5:57 PM EDT
Fire arms purchases are growing. That’s according to a report from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Adam Putnam says he expects to see that trend continue. 

You’ve got domestic terrorism, international terrorism, an election season where gun issues are playing a role and so all of those things historically, world affairs, economic challenges and political uncertainty all tend to be factors in driving gun sales and CWL applications,” Putnam says.

Putnam’s office oversees applications for concealed weapons licenses. He says numbers for that are, in his words “off the charts.”

