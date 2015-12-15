Lawmaker Files "Show Me Your Papers" Bill For Guns

Credit Keith LaFaille via Flickr One Florida lawmakers wants concealed permit holders to keep their papers handy.

While Florida Republicans push measures allowing concealed weapons on college campuses and open carry throughout the state, a Democratic senator wants permit holders to have their papers ready for first responders.

In a strange echo of Arizona’s show me your papers immigration bill, Sen. Dwight Bullard (D-Miami) wants to require gun owners carrying in public to provide their permit at the approach or demand of a first responder.

And first responder extends more than just police—firefighters, paramedics, and the like are included as well.

Bullard’s proposal also raises the penalty for not having a permit from $25 to $1,000 and puts new requirements on classes for concealed weapons permits. The move is likely a response to concerns about open carry legislation working its way through the statehouse. Among other things, that bill would leave law enforcement vulnerable to prosecution if they attempted to stop a licensed person from carrying openly.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.