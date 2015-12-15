Lawmaker Files "Show Me Your Papers" Bill For Guns
While Florida Republicans push measures allowing concealed weapons on college campuses and open carry throughout the state, a Democratic senator wants permit holders to have their papers ready for first responders.
In a strange echo of Arizona’s show me your papers immigration bill, Sen. Dwight Bullard (D-Miami) wants to require gun owners carrying in public to provide their permit at the approach or demand of a first responder.
And first responder extends more than just police—firefighters, paramedics, and the like are included as well.
Bullard’s proposal also raises the penalty for not having a permit from $25 to $1,000 and puts new requirements on classes for concealed weapons permits. The move is likely a response to concerns about open carry legislation working its way through the statehouse. Among other things, that bill would leave law enforcement vulnerable to prosecution if they attempted to stop a licensed person from carrying openly.
Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.