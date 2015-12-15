© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Lawmaker Files "Show Me Your Papers" Bill For Guns

WFSU | By Nick Evans
Published December 15, 2015 at 4:56 PM EST
One Florida lawmakers wants concealed permit holders to keep their papers handy.
One Florida lawmakers wants concealed permit holders to keep their papers handy.
One Florida lawmakers wants concealed permit holders to keep their papers handy.
Credit Keith LaFaille via Flickr
One Florida lawmakers wants concealed permit holders to keep their papers handy.

While Florida Republicans push measures allowing concealed weapons on college campuses and open carry throughout the state, a Democratic senator wants permit holders to have their papers ready for first responders.  

In a strange echo of Arizona’s show me your papers immigration bill, Sen. Dwight Bullard (D-Miami) wants to require gun owners carrying in public to provide their permit at the approach or demand of a first responder. 

And first responder extends more than just police—firefighters, paramedics, and the like are included as well. 

Bullard’s proposal also raises the penalty for not having a permit from $25 to $1,000 and puts new requirements on classes for concealed weapons permits.  The move is likely a response to concerns about open carry legislation working its way through the statehouse.  Among other things, that bill would leave law enforcement vulnerable to prosecution if they attempted to stop a licensed person from carrying openly.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Health News Floridaconcealed weaponsopen carrygun permitconcealed weapons permits
Nick Evans
Nick Evans came to Tallahassee to pursue a masters in communications at Florida State University.  He graduated in 2014, but not before picking up an internship at WFSU.  While he worked on his degree Nick moved from intern, to part-timer, to full-time reporter.  Before moving to Tallahassee, Nick lived in and around the San Francisco Bay Area for 15 years.  He listens to far too many podcasts and is a die-hard 49ers football fan.  When Nick’s not at work he likes to cook, play music and read.
See stories by Nick Evans