-
President Trump falsely claimed that children are "almost immune" from the coronavirus, but a new review of state data finds child cases are up 40%.
-
A popular online spoof of the children’s favorite “Goodnight Moon,” reworked for the coronavirus, will be published by Penguin Random House this fall.The…
-
Florida has a growing number of children with a COVID-19 related illness, but how long it has been attacking children and the number of pediatric patients…
-
Florida’s surgeon general has acknowledged that a syndrome that attacks children and is associated with COVID-19 has surfaced in Florida, adding a scary…
-
A small study from China finds infected babies have only mild symptoms. And a study of pregnant women who were infected with the virus evaluates whether it can be passed on to their babies.
-
Brain scans of 104 boys and girls doing basic math tasks found no gender differences. The finding adds to the evidence that boys and girls start out with equal ability in math.
-
Florida has an estimated 400,000 children who need behavioral-health services, but 55 percent of them don’t get any treatment, members of a health-care…
-
Funding within this year’s budget could help thousands of children get health insurance.
-
A federal appeals court this week upheld a judge’s decision that would end a long-running legal battle about whether Florida’s Medicaid program properly…
-
On Friday, Governor Rick Scott announced his plan for responding to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. It includes $50 million...