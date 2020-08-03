© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Pandemic Parody Of Children's Classic 'Goodnight Moon' To Be Released In Fall

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published August 3, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT
A popular online spoof of the children’s favorite “Goodnight Moon,” reworked for the coronavirus, will be published by Penguin Random House this fall.

The Penguin imprint Philomel Books announced Monday that “Good Morning Zoom” is scheduled for Oct. 6.

It's written by Lindsay Rechler and illustrated by June Park. Currently self-published, “Good Morning Zoom” takes Margaret Wise Brown’s beloved bedtime story and turns it into a narrative about Zoom, bread baking, home schooling and other familiar parts of life during the pandemic.

“COVID-19 is a difficult topic, especially for young children,” Rechler said in a statement. “I wanted to tell my children a relatable story — a story that would help them become familiar with their new everyday lives and within that story, touch upon what was happening in the outside world. I thought a lot about the contrast between quarantining safely inside versus what was happening outside my window.”

The book’s fans include talk show host James Corden, who read from it on “The Late, Late Show.”

Associated Press
