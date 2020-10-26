-
Seven people, including a police officer, three firefighters and a family of three, were taken to a hospital Thursday morning after falling ill from the…
A thunderstorm knocked out a pump at an indoor swimming pool in Florida, causing a "cloud of chlorine gas" that sent five children to a…
Synthetic chemicals have been found in Colorado water supplies. The Pentagon is examining hundreds of military sites for possible contamination by PFCs, which have been linked to health problems.
Manufacturers didn't provide data showing the chemicals are safe and effective, the FDA says. It says there's no evidence that they do a better job at preventing illness than plain soap and water.
Florida environmental regulators passed new rules Tuesday that will increase the levels of some toxic chemicals allowed in Florida's water.The 5-3 vote…
The American Chemistry Council, which spends $100 million a year lobbying for some of the richest companies in the nation, is having great success in…