Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

-
Hospitals will soon have to share price information they have long kept obscured — including how big a discount they offer cash-paying patients and rates…
-
Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital will continue to get federal funding after regulators said Friday that the St. Petersburg hospital made required...
-
Hospitals nationwide overbilled the Medicare program as much as $25.8 million for providing patients an advanced type of radiation procedure used to treat…
-
A national group has asked the federal government to extend the deadline for public comment on Florida’s proposed Medicaid changes after a glitch on…
-
The federal government has sharply cut funding to groups that help people enroll in health plans. But the groups say federal officials don't understand how much help and follow-up some people need.
-
The federal government wants to require that private accreditors release reports of problems they find during hospital inspections. Right now, the reports are kept confidential.
-
A year after paying nearly $1.5 billion to more than a third of U.S. hospitals to resolve longstanding Medicare billing disputes, the Obama administration…
-
For the roughly 15,000 people who need a liver transplant, it’s a waiting game. With demand for donated livers far outstripping supply, patients may spend…
-
The Obama administration tightened rules Monday for private insurance plans that administer most Medicaid benefits for the poor, limiting profits, easing…
-
Bowing to pressure from the hospital industry and Congress, the Obama administration on Wednesday delayed releasing its new hospital quality rating…