-
How do you inspect a nursing home or a hospital in the middle of a pandemic, or discipline a physician or a nurse?As COVID-19 has spread, the…
-
Some nursing home administrators in Florida say they're struggling to meet the federal government's requirement to test staff weekly in hotspot areas for…
-
The federal government is threatening to cut off public funding to All Children's Hospital unless it addresses issues related to infection control and how…
-
Medicaid enrollees in Florida will have a much shorter window to apply thanks to a change approved by the federal government. But the reason given for the…
-
The Trump administration’s top Medicare official Tuesday slammed the federal health program as riddled with problems that hinder care to beneficiaries,…
-
The Obama administration improperly paid insurance companies and HMOs nearly $434 million in 2014 when Affordable Care Act policies first became…
-
Object to abortion? You may be able to get an exemption from the Affordable Care Act tax penalty for people who don't get health insurance.The Centers for…
-
The doctor got right down to business after Herbert Diamond bounded in. A single green form before her, she had some questions for the agile 88-year-old:…
-
ProPublica's Charles Ornstein spoke with Niall Brennan about making health data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services more widely available outside the government.
-
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi says she was wrong to urge the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to pay for high-priced and unnecessary…