In Washington, the local health care system is on high alert after the first case of Wuhan coronavirus was confirmed there last week. But it knows how to respond, thanks to recent measles outbreaks.
A new study from the University of South Florida shows federal data on fatal overdose rates underestimates which drugs caused the deaths.
The first week of flu season in Florida this year was a tough one. Health officials documented more cases than they saw during the 2017-2018 season,...
Pasco County has consistently ranked among the hardest hit areas of Florida throughout the opioid crisis. But county substance abuse and mental health...
This year's measles outbreak is the largest in recent memory. But from 1989 to 1991, more than 55,000 people got measles. Federal funding and parents embracing vaccines halted the outbreak.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating 252 cases of acute flaccid myelitis and has confirmed 90 cases. One or more viruses is suspected, but CDC says the cause is unknown.
Health officials are urging parents to make sure their children are vaccinated against measles after three cases of the disease were reported in Pinellas…
Human papillomavirus infections are so common that nearly all men and women will get at least one type of HPV at some point in their lives. But fewer...
While a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Florida Department of Health shows a high vaccination rate in Florida. Leon County...
The overwhelming majority of gun deaths in America don't involve bad guys with guns — they're caused by people deliberately harming themselves. The U.S. experiences more than 60 gun suicides daily.